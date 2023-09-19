Maywood Police Investigating Authenticity of Bizarre Video Involving Missing Former NFL Player

Maywood police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the authenticity of a peculiar video featuring Sergio Brown, a former NFL player who has been reported missing. This investigation comes after the tragic discovery of Brown’s mother, Myrtle Brown, who was found dead in a creek near her Maywood home. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The video in question is 51 seconds long, in which Sergio Brown labels the reports of his mother’s death as “fake news” and alleges that the Maywood police and FBI are conspiring against him. The Maywood Police Department is aware of this video and is working to determine its authenticity.

An autopsy performed the Cook County medical examiner’s office revealed that Myrtle Brown had suffered multiple injuries from an assault. Her body was discovered on Saturday afternoon after concerned relatives contacted the police when they were unable to locate her or Sergio. Brown’s body was found near a small nature walk along Silver Creek, which runs behind her house.

Nick Brown, Sergio Brown’s brother, took to Facebook to memorialize their mother and urged anyone with information about Sergio’s whereabouts to contact the Maywood Police Department.

As this investigation unfolds, the Maywood Police Department is working diligently to gather all the necessary information to shed light on this perplexing case.