Windsor Mayor and MP Clash Over Fourplex Development and Funding

Windsor’s mayor and a local member of parliament are engaged in a public disagreement over the issue of fourplex development and the potential loss of millions in government funding. The conflict began when MP Irek Kusmierczyk posted on Facebook in response to a Windsor Star article reporting that city council voted against housing intensification that could jeopardize $70 million in federal funding.

Kusmierczyk highlighted the success of other cities, such as Vancouver and London, in receiving federal funds for housing development. He urged the mayor and council to reconsider their decision and find a way to meet the requirements of the Housing Accelerator Fund.

In response, Mayor Drew Dilkens clarified the council’s position, stating that they support density and have approved four-plexes along certain routes and areas in the city. However, the council does not want to allow these developments in every residential neighborhood, as it could have negative implications for infrastructure and the quality of life of residents.

Both sides expressed disappointment with each other’s stance, with Kusmierczyk criticizing the council’s decision as a step backward in addressing the housing crisis, and Dilkens accusing the government of changing the rules of the funding program.

The disagreement between the mayor and the MP has sparked a debate among Windsor residents, with some expressing support for Dilkens’ approach and others calling for more cooperation and less partisan politicking.

The outcome of this clash will have significant implications for Windsor’s housing development and access to federal funding. It remains to be seen whether the mayor and MP can find common ground and work towards a solution that meets the needs of the city’s residents while maximizing available resources.