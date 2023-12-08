Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker Launches Innovative Intergovernmental Roundtable

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has introduced a groundbreaking initiative known as her “intergovernmental roundtable.” This advisory board consists of prominent Democratic leaders in local, state, and federal government who will collaborate regularly to address legislative priorities related to public safety, housing, addiction, workforce development, and cleanliness. The aim of the roundtable is to deliver tangible and impactful results, ensuring that the community can see and feel the positive changes, even outside of crisis situations.

The roundtable will be chaired West Philadelphia State Sen. Vincent Hughes and features a diverse group of Democratic politicians, including Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, members of Congress, the state Speaker of the House, and the soon-to-be City Council president. The board’s composition speaks to the significant support Parker received from elected Democrats during the heated mayoral primary. However, it should be noted that the roundtable currently excludes representation from Republicans and the Working Families Party.

Notably absent from the initially announced roundtable members were progressive Democrats like City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and State Sen. Nikil Saval, who endorsed former City Councilmember Helen Gym in the primary. Gauthier, upon being retroactively invited to join the roundtable, expressed gratitude and a willingness to collaborate with the mayor-elect.

The creation of this intergovernmental roundtable demonstrates Parker’s commitment to unity and her desire to harness the expertise and resources of key leaders in order to effect transformative change for Philadelphia’s residents. According to Sen. Hughes, this structured committee encompassing lawmakers at all levels of government is unprecedented, which underscores the vision and potential of Parker’s administration.

Roundtable member State Rep. Donna Bullock highlighted the importance of the group’s mission, emphasizing that they are not simply meeting for the sake of appearances. Instead, their focus is on serving the community and ensuring that government works for the people of Philadelphia.

With its innovative composition and dedication to collaboration, Parker’s intergovernmental roundtable holds the promise of a fresh and effective approach to governance in Philadelphia.