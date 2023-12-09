NYC Comptroller Restricts Mayor’s Spending on Migrant Crisis

Amid concerns about transparency and oversight in the city’s handling of emergency contracts for migrant services, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander has revoked Mayor Eric Adams’s ability to quickly spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the migrant crisis. This move deals a major blow to the mayor’s emergency powers and places restrictions on future migrant spending.

Lander had previously expressed his intention to rein in the mayor’s authority following reports of a scandal-ridden $432 million no-bid contract with a migrant services contractor called DocGo. The contract raised concerns about the company’s qualifications, transparency, and treatment of migrants under its care. Lander’s office announced that his prior approval for migrant shelter and services contracts awarded after November 30 has been revoked, and all future spending in this area will require independent approval on a case-by-case basis.

The decision has not been without criticism, as an Adams administration spokesman argues that it hampers the mayor’s ability to respond promptly to the needs of incoming migrants. However, Lander maintains that the restrictions will not affect the city’s hospital system, which already has emergency contracts in place to handle the influx of migrants.

The ongoing disagreement between Lander and Adams stems from the dispute over the DocGo contract. Lander initially rejected the deal over concerns about the company’s qualifications, while the mayor used his power to override the comptroller’s objections and honor the contract. Lander subsequently announced an audit to investigate how the contract was awarded and criticized the lack of transparency and oversight in the city’s emergency spending process.

This decision the comptroller highlights the need for improved accountability, transparency, and oversight in the allocation of emergency contracts for migrant services. While the mayor’s ability to respond quickly may be affected, it is crucial to ensure that taxpayer funds are allocated appropriately and that migrants receive the care and services they need. Moving forward, it will be essential for both the comptroller’s office and the mayor’s administration to work together to address these concerns and establish a more transparent and accountable process for emergency contract approvals.