Mayfair Quarterback Leads Team to Overtime Victory

Mayfair High School’s quarterback, Jeremiah Calvin, showcased his skills and determination in a thrilling CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoff opener. With his team’s title hopes on the line, Calvin made two crucial plays that ultimately led to a 39-38 overtime victory against Village Christian.

Calvin’s performance was nothing short of remarkable. He completed 19 of 28 passes for an impressive 241 yards and four touchdowns, despite throwing one interception. His accuracy and decision-making were instrumental in Mayfair’s offensive success.

One of Calvin’s standout moments came when he threw a touchdown pass followed a 2-point conversion completion. These back-to-back plays not only tied the game but also secured the win for Mayfair. Calvin’s composure and trust in his teammates were evident throughout the game, and he rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

As Mayfair’s star quarterback, Calvin received praise from his coach and teammates. He embodied the fighting spirit and determination that is characteristic of a true leader on the field. With this performance, Calvin proved that he is a force to be reckoned with and an indispensable asset to his team.

The victory was a team effort, with contributions from key players such as Chaz Gilbreath, who caught nine passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and CJ Johnson, who rushed for a touchdown and 141 yards on 22 carries. The entire team rallied together to secure the hard-fought win.

Mayfair’s head coach, Mr. Bedell, also played a significant role in the team’s success. His decision to go for a 2-point conversion instead of an extra point to tie the game demonstrated his unwavering belief in his players. This bold move paid off when Calvin and Gilbreath connected for the winning play.

Mayfair’s victory serves as a reminder that sports can produce moments of triumph and resilience. Calvin’s exceptional performance and the team’s unwavering determination highlight the power of teamwork and the ability to overcome adversity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who led the Mayfair ground attack in the game?

CJ Johnson led the Mayfair ground attack, rushing for a touchdown and 141 yards on 22 carries.

2. How many passes did Jeremiah Calvin complete?

Jeremiah Calvin completed 19 of 28 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

3. What was the final score of the game?

The final score of the game was 39-38 in favor of Mayfair.

4. Why did Coach Bedell decide to go for a 2-point conversion instead of an extra point?

Coach Bedell decided to go for a 2-point conversion based on the team’s momentum and the desire to finish the game on a high note.