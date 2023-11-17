Gautam Gambhir Recognizes Shreyas Iyer’s Game-Changing Innings in India’s World Cup Journey

In a thrilling semi-final match against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team secured their spot in the 2023 World Cup final with a comprehensive win. While the record-breaking century Virat Kohli grabbed headlines, it was Shreyas Iyer’s game-changing innings that caught the attention of former opener Gautam Gambhir.

During a broadcasting stint on Star Sports, Gambhir highlighted the significance of Iyer’s knock, stating that it wasn’t applauded as much as the performances of the other players in the match. He praised Iyer for his ability to handle the pressure and for being the difference-maker in setting a formidable target for India.

Gambhir emphasized that Iyer’s contribution shouldn’t be overlooked, especially considering it was his first World Cup. While players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to excel in big games due to their experience, Iyer’s performance was commendable and played a crucial role in India’s victory.

The former opener further emphasized that Iyer’s power-hitting towards the later phase of the innings was instrumental in India reaching a mammoth score of 397/4. Gambhir highlighted how Iyer’s innings prevented the team from feeling the pressure and increased the target to 390, putting New Zealand under immense pressure.

As India remains the only undefeated team in the tournament, they aim to end the World Cup invincible when they face Australia in the final. It is worth noting that India’s World Cup campaign began with a challenging match against Australia, where they successfully chased down a target of 200 after a shaky start.

Iyer’s remarkable performance has undoubtedly contributed to India’s success in the tournament. Despite not receiving as much appreciation as his teammates, his game-changing innings has proven his importance to the team.

FAQ:

Q: What was the result of the semi-final match between India and New Zealand?

A: India won the match 70 runs, securing a place in the 2023 World Cup final.

Q: Who scored centuries in the match?

A: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer both scored centuries in the match.

Q: Who recognized Shreyas Iyer’s innings?

A: Former opener Gautam Gambhir recognized Shreyas Iyer’s innings.

Q: Why was Iyer’s innings significant?

A: Iyer’s innings helped India reach a formidable score and prevented the team from feeling the pressure.