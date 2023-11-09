Max, the Streaming Service, Faces Subscriber Losses Amid Pricing Strategy

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, has experienced a significant drop of 700,000 subscribers over the past three months. However, despite this decline, Max, owned Warner Bros. Discovery, has seen a 5 percent increase in streaming revenue, with a remarkable 30 percent year-on-year surge in advertising revenue. These statistics shed light on a critical question that plagues the streaming industry: while people are drawn to Max, they are not entirely keen on paying for it.

The pricing dilemma and the inclusion of ad-supported tiers have become crucial concerns in the current streaming wars. Popular services like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ have all recently raised prices and introduced commercials to their platforms. However, Max seems to offer the least appealing value for money. Although Max had initially increased its prices from $15 to $16 for its ad-free version in January, the company later introduced its Ultimate Ad-Free tier for $20 per month, which includes 4K streaming. Nevertheless, recent notifications to legacy HBO Max customers revealed that the 4K feature, previously available at $16 per month, would be discontinued in December. Consequently, Max’s value proposition has been overshadowed, particularly considering its ad-supported plan, priced at only $10.

Sarah Henschel, a principal analyst at Omdia who closely monitors the streaming market, notes that Max’s subscriber count has remained relatively stagnant for almost a year, with the service experiencing a loss of subscribers even in the previous quarter. While Henschel highlights the potential for subscriber growth during the holiday season, she emphasizes that it is ultimately the revenue that investors are concerned about.

Max’s struggle to determine the optimal subscription price is not unique. Competitors like Disney+ entered the streaming market with lower price points to attract subscribers, resulting in increased numbers but financial losses. As the streaming landscape becomes more competitive, these companies have resorted to implementing ad-supported tiers and raising prices to bridge the profitability gap. In addition, enforcing measures to combat password-sharing has become a common tactic in ensuring revenue generation, a strategy that has proved successful for Netflix.

Furthermore, content availability plays a significant role in attracting and retaining subscribers. Max boasts an extensive library of content, but the removal of shows like Westworld due to cost-saving measures has left an impact. With the recent Hollywood actors’ strike and the previous writers’ strike causing production delays, the inflow of new movies and TV shows to streaming platforms may dwindle for some time. Consequently, it may take a while for Max’s user base to witness substantial growth without a compelling lineup of fresh and exciting content.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recognizes the impact of these strikes on the company and expressed optimism for a resolution in the near future. He acknowledges the challenges faced the industry in the face of rapid marketplace disruption and emphasizes the need for adaptability to maintain momentum amidst evolving consumer behavior.

