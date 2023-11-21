Maya Jama Shares Nostalgic Video on Snapchat and Reveals Plans to Use the App Again

Maya Jama, the beloved British TV host and personality, recently took a trip down memory lane as she discovered an old video on her revived Snapchat account. Maya, who recently rekindled her romance with grime artist Stormzy after a temporary break, shared the video with her fans, showcasing a lighthearted moment between her and Stormzy from 2017.

In the video, Maya and Stormzy can be seen playfully interacting with Snapchat filters, making silly faces and laughing together. The clip highlights the fun and carefree nature of their relationship at the time. Maya couldn’t help but express her amusement and wrote, “I’m crying, I’ve just got back into my Snapchat, haven’t used it since 2018 and it has all my old snaps, this one is from 2017.”

The rediscovery of this video not only brought a smile to Maya’s face but also reminded her of the joyful moments shared with Stormzy during their original relationship. Maya’s decision to share this nostalgic video with her fans indicates her desire to maintain a strong connection with her audience and offer a glimpse into her personal life.

Moreover, Maya’s interaction with her Snapchat account has motivated her to start using the app more actively. She expressed her intention to her Instagram followers, urging them to follow her on Snapchat. This decision aligns with her efforts to engage with fans through multiple platforms and provide them with diverse content.

Maya’s willingness to share personal anecdotes and moments from her life also extends to her professional endeavors. While hosting Love Island Games, Maya recently left audiences feeling both shocked and amused as she shared an embarrassing festival story involving a mishap with her dress and a portable toilet. Her ability to candidly share such stories adds a relatable and humorous element to her on-screen presence.

In conclusion, Maya Jama’s rediscovery of an old video on Snapchat serves as a nostalgic reminder of her past relationship with Stormzy and showcases her commitment to connecting with fans through various social media platforms. Maya’s willingness to share personal stories further endears her to her audience and adds a unique charm to her public persona.

