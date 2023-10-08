Maya Jama and Stormzy Confirm Their Rekindled Relationship

Maya Jama and Stormzy have officially confirmed that they are back together after their split in 2019. Fans had noticed that their holiday pictures had a striking similarity, leading them to believe that they were vacationing together. Photographic evidence later emerged, showing the couple holding hands. Jama recently shared a video on Instagram of Stormzy welcoming her home from a work trip to Fiji. Stormzy can be seen holding up signs that say “Maya Jama #1 fan” and feature a hand-drawn portrait of Jama in a red dress from her recent campaign for Dolce and Gabbana. This is the first time the couple has made their relationship Instagram official since their breakup.

The couple first met in 2014 at the Red Bull Culture Clash festival and began dating the following year. Despite their young age and Stormzy’s growing career, they worked hard to establish themselves individually. Jama mentioned the challenges of being known primarily as “Stormzy’s girlfriend” and how she wanted to be recognized for her own accomplishments in the industry.

Stormzy, in a previous interview, expressed that the breakup with Jama was a turning point in his life. He realized that he needed to grow and mature. Since their split, Stormzy has kept his romantic life private, while Jama had a relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons. However, their relationship ended, and now they have found their way back to each other.

Sources:

– The Sunday Times

– GQ