Todd Haynes’ “May December” Exposes the Dark Side of True Crime

Todd Haynes has created a stunning and thought-provoking film for Netflix called “May December” that delves into the darker aspects of the streaming platform’s true crime content. While on the surface, it may appear to be a typical Netflix docudrama, Haynes and writer Samy Burch have crafted a witty and gripping thriller that goes beyond the sensationalism often associated with the genre.

The film centers around Gracie Atherton (Julianne Moore) and her relationship with Joe Yoo (played as an adult Charles Melton). Gracie, a white American woman, engages in a sexual relationship with Joe, a seventh-grade boy. She is convicted of rape, gives birth to their child in prison, and eventually marries Joe after her release. While these similarities to the real-life Mary Kay Letourneau case are apparent, they are not the primary focus of the movie.

Set 20 years after their scandal, Gracie and Joe live a seemingly quiet life, until an actress named Elizabeth Berry (played Natalie Portman) enters their lives. Elizabeth sees playing Gracie as an opportunity to break free from her TV role and become a serious actress. However, her interest in Gracie is purely self-centered, as she manipulates and exploits Gracie’s family and victims for her own gain.

Haynes skillfully portrays Gracie’s manipulative nature through Julianne Moore’s nuanced performance. Gracie appears loving and gentle on the surface, but her behavior reveals a darker side. Through subtle comments, tears, and even a strategic lisp, Gracie exerts control over those around her. Natalie Portman shines as Elizabeth, providing a satirical representation of Hollywood’s fascination with true crime and their disregard for the human collateral involved.

“May December” cleverly exposes the cruelty and psychological distancing inherent in true crime narratives. Elizabeth’s behavior and comments, such as flirting with Joe and objectifying child actors, highlight the ruthlessness and hypocrisy within the industry. The film’s dark humor makes the audience complicit in these actions, forcing us to confront our own fascination with true crime and the questionable ethics surrounding it.

In conclusion, “May December” is a gripping and thought-provoking film that explores the dark side of true crime content. Through its talented cast and compelling storytelling, it challenges our obsession with these narratives and raises important questions about the moral implications of consuming such content.

