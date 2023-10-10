Max Introduces Free Bleacher Report Sports Streaming Tier for Subscribers

Max, the popular streaming service, has officially launched its new Bleacher Report-branded sports streaming tier. The best part? It’s available at no additional cost for current subscribers. This announcement comes after Max revealed its plans for the live sports streaming tier in a press release last month. Starting today, all Max subscribers can enjoy this add-on for free until February 29.

The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On offers an impressive array of premium live sports content, including over 300 live games each year. Subscribers can expect a wide range of sporting events, such as the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and US Soccer events. Additionally, any live games airing on Warner Bros. Discovery linear network channels (TNT, TBS, or truTV) will also be accessible through Max via the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.

The MLB National League Division Series Game 1 doubleheader was the first B/R Sports Add-On event to take place over the weekend. However, there are plenty of exciting live sports events scheduled for this week, including the NHL Opening Week doubleheader featuring the Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings vs. the Colorado Avalanche on October 11.

Max subscribers will also have access to pre- and post-game programming, including popular studio shows like Inside the NBA. The availability of replays for each game enhances the viewing experience.

It’s important to note that the newly introduced B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max packages, including Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free, and Max Ultimate Ad-Free. Current subscribers can take advantage of the free live sports add-on until February 29. After that date, a monthly fee of $9.99 will be required to continue accessing the premium sports content through Max.

In conclusion, Max's introduction of the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On brings a wealth of live sports content to its subscribers. With a diverse range of sporting events and the inclusion of popular studio shows, sports enthusiasts will have an abundance of engaging content to enjoy.