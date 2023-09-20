Max Offers Free Access to Live Sporting Events for Subscribers

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, has announced that it will be providing subscribers with free access to live sporting events for a limited time. The service will launch the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier on October 5, granting audiences access to live sporting events airing on Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear networks, including NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL, and US Soccer matches.

Subscribers in the US will be able to enjoy this add-on at no extra cost until February 29, 2024. After this date, a monthly fee of $10 will be required to access the service. The company discussed using the March Madness college basketball tournament as a selling point for the product, as it begins shortly after the promotional period ends and could entice fans to continue paying for the add-on.

In addition to live game coverage, the sports add-on also provides viewers with access to WB Discovery’s live pre- and post-game programming. Subscribers can also watch video-on-demand content, including highlights, sports documentaries, and vodcasts featuring sports personalities and athletes.

This offering comes at a convenient time, as it coincides with the start of MLB’s National League Division Series, the regular NHL season, and NBA Opening Night. It allows Max subscribers to fully immerse themselves in live sporting events and related content.

Definitions:

Bleacher Report (B/R): A digital media company that focuses on sports. It provides analysis, news, and original content related to sports events.

March Madness: A popular annual college basketball tournament in the US, organized the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Video-on-Demand (VOD): A technology that allows users to access video content whenever they choose, rather than watching programs at scheduled broadcast times.

