A recent study conducted Buzz Radar has revealed a sharp decline in social media mentions and new followers for Formula 1 amidst the current dominance of Red Bull Racing. The study, titled “Have we reached Peak F1?”, analyzed the data from the 2022 and 2023 seasons and highlighted the impact of Red Bull’s success on the sport’s popularity.

According to Buzz Radar’s findings, the 2022 season witnessed increased interest in Formula 1 due to the thrilling title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, as well as the introduction of new car regulations. However, since Red Bull’s dominant performances in 2023, there has been a significant drop in social media mentions and a lackluster growth in the number of new followers for high-profile accounts.

Interestingly, the study also observed a shift in the conversation surrounding Formula 1, with a notable increase in the usage of negative adjectives to describe the sport. Words like ‘boring’ and ‘annoying’ have become more prevalent in discussions related to Formula 1.

This decline in social media popularity is primarily attributed to the single-team dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who won all but two races in the previous year. The last time Formula 1 experienced such a drop was in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were dominating the sport.

On the other hand, Max Verstappen is currently on track to clinch his third world championship. Following his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen has widened the gap between himself and his teammate, Sergio Perez, in the championship standings. With only three more points needed, Verstappen can secure the championship title winning the sprint race at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit.

If Verstappen finishes sixth or higher in the sprint race, he will also make history as the first driver to secure a championship in a sprint race. Even if he fails to score any points during the sprint race, Verstappen only requires three points on race day to claim the championship.

Overall, the dominance of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen has led to a decline in Formula 1’s social media popularity. However, the excitement surrounding Verstappen’s potential third championship win still remains, making the upcoming races in Qatar all the more intriguing.

Sources:

– Buzz Radar’s analysis in the case study “Have we reached Peak F1?”

– Data comparison between 2022 and 2023 seasons

– Previous decline in 2018 with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominating the sport