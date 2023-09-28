F1’s Social Media Reach Hits a Roadblock: Decline in Growth and Engagement

Formula 1, a sport that has experienced exponential growth in recent years, seems to have hit a roadblock when it comes to expanding its social media reach. According to data from Buzz Radar, F1’s social media followers have decreased, and mentions and engagement have plummeted as well.

In 2022, F1 enjoyed an impressive 6.14 million mentions on social media, gained 911,150 new followers, and had a social reach of 61.73 billion people. However, in 2023, the numbers dwindled significantly with only 1.83 million mentions, 489,370 new followers, and a social reach of 22.16 billion users. This represents a staggering 70% decrease in mentions alone.

Buzz Radar’s report also revealed a noticeable shift in the conversations surrounding F1. Negative adjectives like “boring” and “annoying” have become more prominent, replacing previous positive descriptors like “interesting” and “exciting.” While it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of this shift, some attribute it to the ongoing success of driver Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

F1’s management group has been attempting to address these challenges introducing changes to qualifying structures, points systems, and the number of races in the calendar. However, none of these solutions have had a significant impact so far.

It is important to note that dynastic dominance and phases of one team’s success are not uncommon in F1 history. However, the current dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, coupled with declining social media reach, presents a unique challenge. F1’s management will need to find innovative strategies to revive engagement and appeal to new audiences.

While it’s uncertain whether F1’s social media reach will rebound, it serves as a reminder that all things must come down, including the once soaring reach of Formula 1’s social media presence.

Sources:

– Buzz Radar data via Motorsport.com