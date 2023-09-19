Warner Bros. Discovery Adds Live Sports to Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to integrate live sporting events into its streaming service, Max, starting in October. The move comes as media companies strive to find a balance between popular streaming services and the costly rights to live sports events.

Initially, all Max subscribers will have free access to the sporting events, which will include Major League Baseball playoff games, as well as regular-season games from the NBA and NHL. However, in late February, access to the games will require an additional $10 monthly fee on top of the standard Max subscription price.

While other media companies have offered marquee sporting events on their streaming services at no extra cost, Warner Bros. Discovery believes that live sports are valuable enough to warrant a separate charge. JB Perrette, the president of the company’s streaming division, stated that they want to establish viable long-term models.

The addition of live sports to Max is part of a broader effort to attract new subscribers with sports and news content. Max currently has 95.8 million subscribers, fewer than competitors like Netflix and Disney+. In addition to live sports, Max will also introduce the CNN Max channel, featuring flagship shows hosted Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, and Anderson Cooper.

The integration of live sports into streaming services presents an opportunity for media companies to reach a younger consumer base and appeal to professional leagues and advertisers. Sports rights are expected to become more expensive, and Warner Bros. Discovery knows that they must adapt to shifting consumer preferences and demands.

Source: The New York Times