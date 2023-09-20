The Expansion of Sports on Streaming Services: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service Max has announced that it will be adding live sports content to its platform starting next month. The new “Bleacher Report Sports” add-on tier will offer access to NBA and MLB games for an additional monthly fee of $9.99, representing a 62% premium over the popular version of the service. The add-on tier will primarily include sporting events that air on Warner-owned TV networks such as TNT and TBS.

This move Max follows the trend of streaming services incorporating live sports into their offerings. Other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google’s YouTube TV, and Apple’s TV+ have also entered the sports broadcasting arena. However, Max’s approach differs from competitors like NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+, which offer live sports at no extra charge to subscribers.

JB Perrette, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming and games, defended the decision to charge for sports content, stating that giving sports away for free is not a sustainable model. The tension between pay-TV providers and streaming services continues, with distributors expressing concerns about the migration of high-value content, including sports, to streaming platforms.

The addition of sports content to Max is aimed at attracting younger viewers who may not be subscribed to cable TV. In addition to basketball and baseball, the platform will feature the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament and the National Hockey League. Max also plans to include international sports content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s sports channels.

Max is expected to pursue partnerships with cable and broadband providers to sell the new sports service, potentially involving revenue sharing. This expansion in the streaming industry ultimately provides more choices and accessibility for consumers.

Sources: FOXBusiness.com