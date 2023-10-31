Remembering Matthew Perry: A Tribute to the Iconic Actor

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max, a popular streaming platform, has recently paid tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry, adding a heartfelt memorial to the streaming service’s beloved sitcom “Friends.” This touching gesture comes after the untimely passing of the 54-year-old actor at his residence in Los Angeles over the weekend. While details surrounding Perry’s tragic death remain uncertain, law enforcement sources suggest that he appeared to have drowned.

The tribute, displayed as a full-screen graphic, showcases a photo of Perry, accompanied the words “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.” This somber memorial is presented to viewers before the start of each season’s first episode of “Friends.” The addition of this tribute has been widely covered entertainment outlets, including Variety.

Max, which combines the streaming content of HBO Max and Discovery+, has been streaming “Friends” since earlier this year. Prior to this merger, the popular sitcom was exclusively available on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company, recently announced that it had amassed a significant number of streaming subscribers, totaling 95.8 million across Max, HBO, and Discovery+ the end of the second quarter.

In addition to his iconic role as Chandler Bing, Perry also reunited with his “Friends” castmates for the highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” special in 2021. This nostalgic program garnered immense attention and received an impressive 62 Emmy nominations, eventually winning six.

The passing of Matthew Perry has deeply saddened both fans and the industry as a whole. In a heartfelt tweet, the streaming platform expressed their condolences to Perry’s family, loved ones, and fans. Matthew Perry leaves behind a lasting legacy, remembered not only for his remarkable talent but also for his contribution to one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. His portrayal of Chandler Bing will forever remain a cherished part of television history.

