Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Launch of Max Streaming Service in France

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch its streaming service, Max, in France next summer. This move comes as part of the company’s expansion plans across various European markets. The launch in France will be followed Belgium, and it will join the 22 countries in the Nordics, Iberia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Central Eastern Europe where Max is already available.

During a keynote at Mipcom Cannes, Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Leah Hooper, Warner Bros. Discovery’s European head of streaming, provided further details about the European expansion plan. They also announced that Max will offer live streaming of sports events in Europe, including Grand Slam tennis, cycling’s Grand Tours, and coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery has an exclusive partnership with Amazon Prime Video in France, known as the Warner Pass. However, it is expected that Max will be launched as a standalone service, while the partnership with Prime Video may continue until the end of the year.

Although Warner Bros. Discovery has reduced its programming efforts in some European regions, it considers France and Spain as key strategic markets. The company has commissioned original content in these territories, with the first French original series, “The Mythomaniac of the Bataclan,” set to premiere on Max in the fall.

Speaking at Mipcom, Zeiler reiterated the company’s mission as storytellers and highlighted their broad range of content, which includes feature films, scripted and unscripted TV shows, animation, sports, and news.

