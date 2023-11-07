Max Life Insurance Enhances WhatsApp Chatbot Mili for Enhanced Customer Experience

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has recently unveiled the upgraded version of its popular WhatsApp chatbot, Mili. The company aims to provide customers with a highly interactive and real-time servicing experience. With its multilingual support, Mili is now accessible in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil, catering to a diverse customer base.

To engage with Mili, customers can simply initiate a conversation saying ‘Hi’ on the company’s WhatsApp number, +91 7428396005. The chatbot offers self-service capabilities, allowing customers to find solutions to their queries independently. In case the chatbot cannot resolve a query, customers will seamlessly be directed to the Max Life customer support team without leaving the WhatsApp platform.

The revamped Mili chatbot represents a significant step towards delivering superior customer experience. Manu Lavanya, Director & Chief Operations Officer at Max Life, emphasizes the company’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance customer satisfaction. The enhanced chatbot incorporates vernacular capabilities, live chat support, and groundbreaking native industry-first UPI Payments, making insurance services convenient, secure, and empowering for customers.

The upgraded chatbot offers round-the-clock services to customers, eliminating the need for external websites or emails. Policy details are readily available on the policy card, providing customers with upfront information. Mili also supports various vernacular languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse customer base. Additionally, customers can access instant premium receipts, with plans to introduce premium payment facilities through the platform.

One of the notable features of Mili is the option for customers to connect with agents directly on WhatsApp to resolve any queries they may have. The chatbot also prioritizes customer data security providing end-to-end encryption, safeguarding customer information.

As part of its commitment to digital excellence, Max Life has significantly expanded its cloud infrastructure, enabling the company to modernize its application portfolio, making it more robust and scalable.

