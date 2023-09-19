Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Launch Bleacher Report Sports Add-On Tier

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max, will be expanding its live sports offerings with the launch of a new Bleacher Report-branded add-on tier. Starting October 4, cord-cutting subscribers will have access to 300 annual live NBA, NHL, and NCAA game telecasts from WBD cable networks TBS, TNT, and TruTV. The package will be free for all Max subscribers until the end of February, after which it will cost an additional $9.99 per month.

The move is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s larger strategy to replicate its bundle of cable channels on streaming platforms. The announcement confirms previous indications that the company had plans to bring live sports to Max. By offering a five-month free trial period, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to give the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On Tier time to iron out any issues and also allow for discussions with cable affiliates regarding the shift in programming availability.

This approach differs from that of NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which has been transferring major sports events from its cable and broadcast platforms to streaming without charging customers extra. Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to charge a premium for access to cable sports on Max may appease cable operators as it reduces the incentive for current cable customers to cancel their subscriptions.

The new Bleacher Report on Max package will include over 60 NHL games, around 65 NBA games (50 available during the free trial period), the NCAA Final Four, coverage of the full NCAA tournament, the NBA playoffs, and matches of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Teams. By expanding their sports offerings and leveraging the power of the Bleacher Report brand, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to reach a wider audience and engage with young sports fans.

