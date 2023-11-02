HBO Max Removes 4K Streaming and Concurrent Streams for Legacy Subscribers

In a recent email to its subscribers, HBO Max announced that certain perks will be taken away from legacy customers starting December 5th. Specifically, legacy subscribers on the ad-free plan will no longer have access to 4K (and HDR) streaming, and their concurrent streams will be reduced from three to two. These changes will affect subscribers who have been enjoying these benefits since Max’s transformation in May.

However, there is some good news amidst the loss. Legacy and current ad-free customers will still be able to download up to 30 titles on supported devices for offline viewing, regardless of these changes. This feature allows users to enjoy their favorite content even without an internet connection.

For those who still want to experience 4K streaming and keep the extra concurrent stream, HBO Max is offering an “ultimate” plan priced at $19.99 per month. This plan will provide subscribers with the additional perks they were previously enjoying.

While some legacy subscribers may be disappointed the removal of these perks, it’s important to note that HBO Max’s ad-supported tier, priced at $9.99 per month, still offers HD picture quality and allows for two simultaneous streams. Additionally, HBO Max recently introduced a free sports add-on, which will be available until February 29th. Afterward, customers who wish to continue enjoying sports content can opt for the add-on at an additional cost of $9.99 per month.

