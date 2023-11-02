Changes Coming to HBO Max: Fewer Perks for Subscribers

Starting in December, current HBO Max subscribers will experience some changes to their plans, resulting in a reduction of benefits. Warner Bros. Discovery, the company behind HBO Max, had previously promised certain perks for existing subscribers on the ad-free plan when the service transitioned to Max. However, as the six-month mark approaches, it seems those perks will no longer be available.

Affected customers have been receiving emails informing them that, although their monthly price will remain unchanged at $15.99, they will be losing a couple of notable features on or after December 5th. The most significant change is the removal of 4K (and HDR) streaming for legacy customers, who will now be limited to HD quality. Additionally, legacy customers will also lose the extra concurrent stream, reducing the total from three to the standard two.

It is unclear whether any subset of customers will be able to maintain these benefits, as Warner Bros. Discovery has not provided clarification on the matter.

However, there is some good news for both current and legacy ad-free customers: the ability to download content for offline viewing remains unaffected. Both groups will still be able to save up to 30 titles on supported devices, allowing for entertainment even without a data connection.

For those looking for a more affordable option, HBO Max offers a “with ads” tier for $9.99 per month. Although this plan does not include offline downloads, it still allows for two simultaneous streams and offers HD picture quality. Additionally, HBO Max recently introduced a free sports add-on until February 29th, after which it will cost an additional $9.99 per month for interested customers.

