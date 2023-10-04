Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among U.S. Streaming Services

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, formerly known as HBO Max, has been named the streaming service with the highest total customer satisfaction rating in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s 2023 Streaming Satisfaction Report. This is the second year in a row that Max has topped the rankings. However, despite its top position, Max’s satisfaction rating dropped 6 points to 88% in 2023, down from 94% in 2022. The report was compiled based on a survey of 2,011 U.S. adults conducted Whip Media.

Disney’s Hulu came in at second place, and Disney+ took the third spot in the ranking. In contrast, Netflix, which was second overall in 2021, slipped to fourth place in 2022 and further down to sixth place in 2023, indicating a continued decline in overall satisfaction. While Netflix performed well in user experience and suggesting programming, it came in last in perceived value.

Although Netflix remains the most indispensable service, with 27% of respondents choosing it as their top pick, this is a significant decrease from the 41% who selected it in 2021. Whip Media’s survey revealed that satisfaction levels were decreasing across the top-tier streaming platforms (Netflix, Disney+, and Max), while midtier services such as Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Paramount+ saw improved content quality, variety, and product value, leading to increased overall satisfaction.

In terms of overall satisfaction, Apple TV+ ranked fourth with an 81% rating, a 5-point increase from last year. NBCUniversal’s Peacock showed the largest gain, increasing 6 points to 74%, thanks to its strong original content. However, both Peacock and Prime Video tied for the lowest-ranked position in overall satisfaction, with a score of 74%.

Additional findings from the survey include Max leading in satisfaction for the quality of original content, variety of original content, and perceived value. Prime Video and Hulu were tied as the services most likely to be kept respondents. Apple TV+ and Peacock experienced the largest year-over-year gains in platform value, each increasing 5 points. Paramount+ received positive feedback regarding the quality and variety of its movie offerings.

Overall, Apple TV+ and Peacock showed gains in every survey category, including satisfaction, quality, variety of originals, quality and variety of library content, user experience, program recommendations, platform value, likelihood to keep, and indispensability.

