Netflix Announces Pairings for Inaugural Netflix Cup, a Unique Fusion of Golf and Racing

Netflix is breaking new ground in the world of sports entertainment with the introduction of the Netflix Cup. This groundbreaking event combines the thrill of Formula 1 racing and the elegance of golf, bringing together top talents from both sports for a two-man competition. The inaugural Netflix Cup will be live-streamed on Netflix, marking the platform’s first foray into live sports telecasts.

Set to take place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, this highly anticipated event will kick start the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Wynn Golf Club, renowned for its breathtaking design and challenging layout, has been ranked 19th on Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 casino golf courses in the U.S., adding to the prestige of the Netflix Cup.

The pairings for this captivating tournament have been unveiled, showcasing the fusion of talent from two popular Netflix series. Rickie Fowler, known for his prowess on the golf course, will join forces with Lando Norris, a rising star in the world of Formula 1 racing. Justin Thomas, one of golf’s brightest stars, will team up with Carlos Sainz, adding an exciting element to the competition. Collin Morikawa, fresh off his victory at The Open, will partner with Pierre Gasly, bringing their combined skill and passion to the forefront. Finally, Max Homa, a fan-favorite on the PGA Tour, will be paired with Alex Albon, a talented Formula 1 driver.

“We’re thrilled to witness the convergence of these two beloved sports in our first-ever live sports event,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix. “The Netflix Cup showcases global stars and will undoubtedly captivate audiences around the world.”

As Netflix continues to push the boundaries of entertainment, the Netflix Cup represents a new frontier in sports programming. Blending the excitement of racing and the finesse of golf, this event promises to be a visual spectacle and a unique experience for fans worldwide.

