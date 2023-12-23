Max Ehrich Denies Involvement with Suspicious Instagram Account

New Year, New Drama: Max Ehrich sets the record straight

After a recent wave of speculation, former fiancé of Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich, has addressed rumors surrounding a suspicious Instagram account. The account in question seemed to be using Max’s name to post about Demi’s engagement, but Max has vehemently denied any association with it.

In a heartfelt post on his verified Instagram account, Max clarified the situation. “I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he wrote. “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago. I only want the best for everyone and from the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness.”

Max went on to express his desire to remove himself from the ongoing narrative surrounding the Instagram account, urging for the fake accounts and posts to cease any relevance they may have. “I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance. Thank you and God bless,” he concluded.

Since Max’s response, Demi has remained silent on the matter. However, during her hosting duties at the People’s Choice Awards in 2020, she humorously reflected on her eventful year, including her engagement with Max. It seems that both individuals are focusing on moving forward and leaving the past behind them.

As the new year begins, it appears that Max Ehrich is determined to set the record straight and distance himself from any unnecessary drama. With his denial of involvement and wishes for a peaceful future, he remains focused on only the positive aspects of life.