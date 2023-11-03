New HBO Max Ad-Free Plan Drops 4K Streaming, Encourages Upgrade

In an update to its streaming service, Warner Bros. Discovery has made changes to the standard ad-free plan for HBO Max, which may prompt subscribers to reevaluate their subscriptions. Starting from December 5, the ability to watch streams in 4K resolution will be dropped from the standard plan, with the maximum resolution limited to 1080p. Additionally, the number of devices allowed for concurrent streaming will be reduced from three to two.

Although the subscription price for the standard ad-free plan remains the same at $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year, this adjustment can be seen as a reduction in value for existing subscribers. However, for those eager to continue enjoying Max movies and TV shows in 4K with Dolby Atmos, upgrading to the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is necessary. This upgraded plan, priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, not only restores 4K streaming but also allows streaming on up to four devices concurrently and offers up to 100 downloads for offline viewing. The standard ad-free plan, in contrast, only permits 30 downloads.

Warner Bros. Discovery had previously merged HBO Max with Discovery+ to create the new Max streaming service back in May. During the merge, the company had forewarned subscribers that 4K streams would eventually be removed from the standard ad-free plan—a change that is now taking effect.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, competition remains fierce. This week, Disney announced its intentions to gain full control of Hulu, making significant investments to secure a larger share of the streaming market.

