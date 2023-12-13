Taking Action Against Colon Cancer: A Personal Perspective

Summary: The personal experience of seeing a loved one battle colon cancer has highlighted the importance of raising awareness and taking action against this disease. Celebrities like Terry Crews, Ryan Reynolds, and Dak Prescott have joined an initiative called “Lead from Behind,” using humor and entertainment to encourage people to get screened for colon cancer. While their involvement is impactful, the responsibility to raise awareness starts within our own homes and communities.

As someone who has always respected the brave individuals fighting cancer and the efforts to raise awareness, my perspective transformed when my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2022. Prior to her diagnosis, we struggled to pinpoint the cause of her symptoms and attempted dietary adjustments. However, it was her colonoscopy, delayed due to caregiving responsibilities, that revealed the severity of the situation.

Throughout the past year, my family and I have immersed ourselves in learning about colon cancer through research and the support of an incredible care team. We have also noticed a surge in national awareness campaigns promoting the necessity of colonoscopies. Public figures like Terry Crews, Ryan Reynolds, and Dak Prescott have participated in the creative and unconventional “Lead from Behind” initiative led the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

This initiative features engaging videos where celebrities share their own experiences, encourage others to prioritize screenings, and emphasize the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding colonoscopies. Terry Crews, after his colonoscopy, even humorously stated on Instagram, “Happy to put my butt on the line… Do the right thing and get your [behind] checked.”

Ryan Reynolds and Dak Prescott also shared their experiences, using humor to create a more approachable conversation about colon cancer screenings. Prescott’s personal connection to the disease, as his mother battled and unfortunately succumbed to it, adds an additional layer of importance to his involvement.

While the involvement of celebrities like Crews, Reynolds, and Prescott amplifies the message, it is crucial for individuals to take action within their own circles. We must encourage our loved ones, even if they have not shown symptoms, to prioritize yearly colonoscopies. By spreading awareness and sharing personal stories, we can save lives and make a significant impact in the fight against colon cancer.

Author: Stacey Matthews (also known as Sister Toldjah), Media Analyst, and Contributor to RedState and Legal Insurrection.