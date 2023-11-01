New Details Emerge About Matthew Perry’s Final Days

The tragic death of beloved actor Matthew Perry shocked the world, leaving fans and fellow actors mourning the loss. However, new details have emerged, shedding light on the final days of the “Friends” star’s life. Athenna Crosby, a model and entertainment reporter, has come forward as Perry’s lunch date just 24 hours before his untimely passing.

While many speculated about the nature of their relationship, Crosby emphasized that she and Perry were simply friends. The pair had met a few months ago through a mutual friend and enjoyed their time together at the Hotel Bel-Air. Crosby revealed that Perry was in “extremely good spirits” during their lunch date, speaking enthusiastically about his upcoming projects and expressing his excitement for the future. It was evident that he was happy and vibrant.

Perry’s positive outlook on life extended beyond their lunch. Crosby mentioned that he was excited about losing weight and playing pickleball the following day. Tragically, Perry was found dead in his hot tub just hours later, after reportedly playing pickleball for two hours.

Initial tests have ruled out the involvement of fentanyl or meth overdose in Perry’s death. However, more comprehensive toxicology tests are currently underway, and it may take months to establish an official cause of death.

Perry’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction was well-documented throughout his life. He had spoken openly about his struggles and claimed to be 18 months sober when his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” was released.

As fans and loved ones continue to mourn Perry’s passing, his former “Friends” co-stars, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, expressed their devastation and shared that they are a family beyond their on-screen roles. It is clear that Perry’s legacy as Chandler Bing will live on, cherished millions around the world.

