Friends Co-stars Share Heartfelt Tributes to Matthew Perry

In a heartwarming display of love and remembrance, all five of Matthew Perry’s “Friends” co-stars took to social media for the first time since his untimely passing to share their personal tributes to the beloved actor. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer each posted heartfelt messages accompanied photos from their days on the set of “Friends.”

Aniston, deeply moved her memories of Perry, revealed that she had been going through past text messages between them. Laughing, crying, and laughing again, she shared a snapshot of a text where Perry had sent her a photo from a script reading session that left her in stitches.

Kudrow, the fifth “Friends” star to pay tribute to Perry, expressed her gratitude for the countless moments of laughter he had brought into her life. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard that my muscles ached and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she wrote.

The entire cast had already released a joint statement expressing their devastation over Perry’s passing, emphasizing that they were not just co-stars, but a family. Schwimmer shared a memorable photo of him and Perry dressed up as “Miami Vice” characters, reminiscing on one of his favorite moments with the late actor.

LeBlanc, deeply moved the loss, posted a candid shot of the cast huddled together in a group hug. He honored Perry as a friend and reiterated the fond memories he will always carry. Cox also shared a video clip of a scene from “Friends,” reminiscing on a sweet moment where Perry whispered a funny line to her before filming.

The posts collectively highlighted Perry’s sweet, funny, and kind nature, leaving no doubt about the impact he had on those around him. As investigations into his cause of death continue, his co-stars’ tributes serve as a reminder of the joy Perry brought to their lives, both on and off-screen.

