Matthew Perry’s Passing: Honoring His Legacy and Challenging Speculation

The recent passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry has left fans and friends in shock. Speculation surrounding the cause of his death has fueled rumors of a potential relapse. However, a close friend of Perry’s is speaking out, strongly asserting that the “Friends” star was “100% sober” at the time of his passing.

Athenna Crosby, a trusted confidant of Perry, recently shared her perspective with Fox News Digital. While she acknowledges that she cannot fully comprehend Perry’s thoughts and feelings in his final moments, Crosby adamantly denies any suggestions of substance abuse.

Crosby vividly recalls her last encounter with Perry, just one day before his tragic passing. The two had lunch together at the Hotel Bel-Air, and Perry appeared to be “extremely positive” and “acting normal.” Crosby emphasizes that she noticed no signs of drug or alcohol use during their time together, and she firmly believes that this was not a relapse situation.

As the news of Perry’s death unfolds, it is essential that we focus on honoring his legacy rather than perpetuating baseless speculation. Perry courageously shared his battle with addiction in his memoir, becoming an advocate for others struggling with similar issues. It is a testament to his resilience and determination that he had been clean for 18 months leading up to his passing.

Instead of dwelling on rumors, let us remember Matthew Perry for the incredible talent he brought to the entertainment industry. From his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing on “Friends” to his charitable endeavors, Perry left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

As we mourn the loss of a great actor and advocate, it is imperative to respect his privacy and the privacy of those closest to him. Matthew Perry’s legacy deserves to be celebrated, and we must honor his memory supporting efforts to raise awareness about addiction and mental health.

