New Insights Into Matthew Perry’s Last Days: A Friend’s Perspective

Recently, Athenna Crosby, a close friend of the late actor Matthew Perry, came forward to share her experience of their last interactions, refuting rumors that Perry had relapsed prior to his sudden demise. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Crosby revealed that she had lunch with the “Friends” star at the Hotel Bel-Air just one day before his death. According to Crosby, Perry appeared to be “extremely positive, sober, and acting normal,” debunking speculations about a potential relapse.

With a heavy heart, Crosby emphasized that there was nothing out of the ordinary with Perry during their meal. She recalled their conversation, stating that he seemed like his usual self, ordering a cheeseburger and enjoying a Diet Coke – just a normal day for the talented actor. Crosby admitted that the tragic nature of Perry’s passing has led her to scrutinize their last meeting for any signs she might have missed, but concluded that there was nothing noteworthy to indicate his struggle with addiction.

Furthermore, Crosby disclosed that Perry had ambitious plans for his upcoming projects, with a potential movie role alongside Zac Efron and discussions of a film about his own life. Perry was eager to share his recovery journey from addiction and hoped to inspire and help others in similar situations. The news of his passing has left Crosby devastated, as she considered Perry a friend and respected his desire for privacy during their friendship.

As the investigation into Perry’s death continues, law enforcement sources have revealed that there were no illegal drugs present at the scene. While Perry had a history of alcoholism and opioid addiction, toxicology results indicate that neither fentanyl nor meth were in his system at the time of his passing.

The legacy of Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved ’90s sitcom “Friends,” has left his co-stars and fans utterly devastated. His former colleagues, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, expressed their grief in a joint statement, emphasizing their bond as a family.

As tributes pour in from around the world, fans and residents of New York paid homage to Perry leaving flowers and heartfelt messages outside the Little Owl restaurant, located beneath the apartment building made famous the hit TV show.

