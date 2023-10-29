Matthew Perry’s Last Social Media Post Reveals Struggle with Addiction

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54, just days after sharing his final social media post. Perry’s last Instagram upload showcased a photo of himself relaxing in a Jacuzzi, headphones on, captioned, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

The news of Perry’s death shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike. According to TMZ, police were alerted to a cardiac arrest incident at a Los Angeles-area home, where they discovered Perry in a Jacuzzi. His representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

While Perry enjoyed tremendous success on Friends, his personal life was marred struggles with addiction. Throughout his career, he sought treatment for substance abuse, attending rehab in 1997 and again in 2001. In his 2022 autobiography, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Perry candidly shared his experiences and the support he received from his Friends cast members during his battles with addiction.

The book highlights the profound impact Perry’s costars had on him. They constantly encouraged him to seek help and provided much-needed support during challenging times. Perry expressed his gratitude, likening their support to penguins who rally around an injured member of their group until they recover.

Although Perry faced tremendous hardships, he remained determined to support others in their own struggles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, he emphasized the importance of reaching out to others on difficult days. By lending an ear and genuinely investing in someone else’s well-being, he believed it was possible to find solace and escape one’s own troubles.

In memory of Matthew Perry and to assist those grappling with substance abuse, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) is available 24/7, offering free and confidential information.