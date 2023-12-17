Matthew Perry’s Mysterious Final Days Unveiled: A Complex Puzzle Emerges

A recent revelation from the coroner about the late Friends star, Matthew Perry, has sparked concerns and ignited a debate about his untimely demise. The autopsy report, which was released last Friday, provides a glimpse into Perry’s final moments while leaving room for unanswered questions surrounding his drug use and the role of his medical practitioners.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Perry had been undertaking ketamine infusion therapy to address his depression and anxiety. However, the autopsy showed that the ketamine found in his system during the fatal incident could not be linked to his recent therapy session. This finding has raised suspicions about the origin of the drug and drawn attention to the potential involvement of medical professionals.

Kayti Edwards, Perry’s ex-girlfriend and close friend, has been vocal about her concerns and has called for an investigation into the doctors who were treating him. Edwards, who has personal experience with Perry’s struggles, believes that obtaining ketamine from the streets would have been unlikely and suggests that medical professionals may have played a role in his access to the drug.

The autopsy report also revealed additional factors contributing to Perry’s death, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine. Senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian emphasized the “high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens” and highlighted the potential lethal effects of cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

A complex picture emerges from the drugs found in Perry’s home and his recent testosterone injections. The absence of alcohol, illicit substances, or drug paraphernalia near the Jacuzzi where his body was found adds to the mystery surrounding his demise.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on the role of medical practitioners in Perry’s life and their potential negligence. The search for answers continues as we strive to piece together the puzzle of Matthew Perry’s final days.