Ketamine Therapy: A Popular Treatment Among Celebrities

Summary: Ketamine therapy, known for its hallucinogenic effects, is a widely used treatment for mental health conditions like depression and anxiety disorders. Although actor Matthew Perry’s recent death has brought attention to the drug’s potential dangers, many celebrities have found relief and healing through ketamine therapy.

Sharon Osbourne, known for her outspoken nature, turned to ketamine therapy after a public debate about racism left her emotionally drained, resulting in her departure from the show. In an interview, she described the treatment as a “truth drug,” allowing her to confront and address the underlying issues that had been plaguing her for years.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has also spoken openly about his experience with ketamine therapy. Battling addiction, Odom credited microdosing with ketamine as the turning point in his recovery from cocaine abuse.

Comedian Pete Davidson recently revealed his struggles with ketamine abuse, admitting to using the drug daily for over four years. However, he sought help and successfully completed a rehab program. Davidson’s story serves as a reminder that, despite its therapeutic properties, ketamine can also be misused as a recreational drug.

Chrissy Teigen, in a candid Instagram post, disclosed that she celebrated her birthday undergoing ketamine therapy. She described a vivid experience where she explored space and time, encountered her late son Baby Jack, and shed tears. Teigen’s openness about her treatment helps destigmatize mental health care and encourages others to seek help.

While Matthew Perry’s tragic death related to ketamine therapy has sparked concern, it is worth noting that he is not the only celebrity to have turned to this treatment. Ketamine therapy, when administered under professional guidance, has shown promising results in addressing mental health conditions. However, it is crucial to approach this therapy with caution, recognizing the potential risks and benefits it may offer individuals struggling with mental health challenges.