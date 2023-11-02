Matthew Perry’s Last Meal: A Tale of Friendship and Aspirations

Athenna Crosby, a close friend of Matthew Perry, has come forward to confirm that she shared a final meal with the beloved actor at the Hotel Bel-Air the day before his passing. While Crosby initially hesitated to discuss their meeting, she felt compelled to speak out after being identified. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she described the honor of knowing Perry personally and expressed her devastation at his death.

Contrary to some rumors, Crosby emphasized that she and Perry were strictly friends and not romantically involved. They first met a few months ago through a mutual acquaintance and quickly formed a bond. According to Crosby, Perry was in high spirits during their lunch, eagerly discussing his future plans and projects.

Intriguingly, Perry revealed to Crosby his desire to create a film based on his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.” He even disclosed his wish for Zac Efron to portray a younger version of himself in the biopic, considering their previous collaboration in the 2009 comedy “17 Again.” Perry’s enthusiasm for sharing his story of recovery from addiction and advocating for others in similar situations was palpable.

The loss of Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends,” is a tremendous blow to the entertainment industry. Crosby mourned the passing of a legend and urged the public to direct the conversation toward Perry’s grieving loved ones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who confirmed having a meal with Matthew Perry before his death?

Athenna Crosby, a friend of Matthew Perry, went public to confirm that she shared a meal with him at the Hotel Bel-Air the day before he died.

Was Athenna Crosby romantically involved with Matthew Perry?

No, Athenna Crosby clarified that she and Matthew Perry were friends and not romantically involved.

What did Matthew Perry discuss during his lunch with Athenna Crosby?

Matthew Perry discussed his aspirations for a biopic based on his memoir, in which he wished for Zac Efron to portray a younger version of himself.

What collaboration did Matthew Perry and Zac Efron have in the past?

Matthew Perry and Zac Efron starred together in the 2009 comedy “17 Again,” with Efron playing the younger version of Perry’s character.

What did Athenna Crosby urge the public to focus on?

Athenna Crosby urged the public to shift the conversation towards supporting and comforting Matthew Perry’s grieving friends and family members.