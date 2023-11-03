New Questions Arise in Matthew Perry’s Death investigation

The death of beloved actor Matthew Perry continues to be shrouded in mystery as new questions emerge in the ongoing investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Sunday that an autopsy had been completed, but the cause of death has yet to be determined. Toxicology results are still pending, leaving many wondering why there has been a delay in releasing this crucial information.

Dr. Michael Baden, a former chief medical examiner of New York City, expressed his confusion about the situation, stating that if Perry had died of a heart attack, it would have been apparent immediately. He speculated that something in the toxicology report may be causing the delay.

One of the key factors in the investigation is the absence of fentanyl and meth in Perry’s system, as initial toxicology screening revealed. However, this raised even more questions about the cause of death. Dr. Baden suggested that drowning or heat stroke could be possibilities, especially considering that Perry was found in a hot tub. He also noted Perry’s history of alcohol and drug abuse, which further complicates the investigation.

While drugs were not found at the scene, and no foul play is suspected, the spotlight remains on the toxicology report. The presence of Vicodin and alcohol, substances that Perry had struggled with in the past, could shed light on the circumstances of his death. However, the release of this information has been delayed, leaving investigators and the public in suspense.

Matthew Perry’s untimely death at the age of 54 shocked fans around the world. As the investigation continues, it is hoped that answers will be provided soon, bringing closure to his loved ones and providing a clearer understanding of what led to his tragic passing.

