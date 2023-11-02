Matthew Perry’s Struggles with Addiction: A Tale of Support and Tragedy

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, details of his journey towards sobriety have emerged, shedding light on the unwavering support he received from his Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston. Perry once recalled that Aniston kept in close contact with him throughout the ups and downs of his battle with addiction.

According to Perry, Aniston was the first castmate to confront him about his alcoholism while filming the hit sitcom. In an October 2022 interview with ABC News, Perry expressed his gratitude towards Aniston, stating, “She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.” Aniston’s support extended beyond just words, as she played a significant role in Perry’s journey towards sobriety.

Perry, who rose to fame as Chandler Bing on Friends, struggled with addiction that worsened under the intense spotlight of fame. His memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, revealed that he first started drinking at the young age of 14. As his career skyrocketed, his addiction spiraled out of control, leading him to rely heavily on opiates like Vicodin.

The toll of Perry’s addiction was evident during the filming of Friends. At his worst moments, he consumed a staggering 55 strong painkillers a day just to function on set. However, despite the severity of his addiction, Perry made it a point to clarify that he was never drunk or high while filming.

Tragically, Perry’s battle with addiction came to a devastating end when he was found dead in his Los Angeles home. While there were no initial signs of foul play, an investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing. The loss of Perry has left a void in the hearts of former colleagues, friends, fans, and family members, who have shared loving memories and tributes.

Perry’s struggles with addiction serve as a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of substance abuse. If you or someone you know is battling addiction, it is important to seek confidential help and support. Organizations like Frank (UK) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (US) are available 24/7 to provide assistance.

