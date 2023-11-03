New Article: Exploring the Estate Plan of Beloved Actor Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the talented actor known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” tragically passed away at the age of 54. As fans mourn the loss of this iconic entertainer, many are curious about what will happen to Perry’s substantial wealth, particularly the residuals he earned from the show.

Perry’s syndication and streaming revenue from “Friends” reportedly amounted to $20 million a year. While Warner Bros., the owner of the show’s distribution rights, declined to comment on the residual payments, it is presumed that this ongoing cash flow stream is now owned his estate.

So, what happens next? Estate-planning experts suggest several possibilities based on the laws in California, where Perry resided. Firstly, Perry may have named specific beneficiaries for his residual payments, much like naming beneficiaries for other accounts such as 401(k) or individual retirement accounts.

Alternatively, Perry could have designated a trust as the beneficiary of his residuals. Trusts offer the advantage of privacy, as they are not a matter of public record like wills. If Perry did not name any beneficiaries, state law would determine how his estate is distributed.

In Perry’s case, as he never married or had any children, his parents would likely be the primary recipients of his assets and royalties. However, they could choose to disclaim their rights to the residuals, allowing them to pass to Perry’s half-siblings instead.

It is also possible that Perry’s estate plan includes a charitable element. Known for his philanthropic pursuits, Perry may have chosen to support various philanthropic causes, with some of his wealth directed towards these organizations. Charitable contributions also offer potential benefits in reducing estate taxes, as they are not subject to such taxes.

Ultimately, the specific details of Matthew Perry’s estate plan remain private. However, his passing serves as a reminder of the importance of estate planning, especially for individuals with significant wealth and assets. Proper planning can help avoid confusion, family disputes, and unnecessary media attention, ensuring a smooth transition of one’s estate.

