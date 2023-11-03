New Details Emerge from Matthew Perry’s Funeral

Celebrities and loved ones gathered at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles to pay their respects to the late actor Matthew Perry. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer were seen arriving together, dressed in black. Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also spotted at the venue.

The funeral service took place at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, which is conveniently located across from the Warner Bros. Studios where “Friends” was filmed. Perry, who famously portrayed Chandler Bing on the iconic show, tragically passed away at the age of 54 from an apparent drowning at his home.

In a joint statement, the cast of “Friends” expressed their devastation and emphasized their bond with Perry. They described themselves as more than just cast mates, but a true family. They also mentioned that they will take the time to grieve and process the loss before speaking further about it.

Director Jim Burrows, who directed numerous episodes of “Friends,” revealed that he immediately reached out to Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow when he heard the news of Perry’s passing. He described the loss as a brother dying.

The creators of “Friends,” Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with director Kevin Bright, also released a statement expressing their shock and sadness. They considered themselves blessed to have had Perry as a part of their lives.

Matthew Perry’s passing was a reminder of his immense talent and the impact he had on those who knew him. The actor had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, which he openly discussed in his memoir. Despite his struggles, Perry was beloved many for his humor, intelligence, and generosity.

The exact circumstances surrounding Perry’s death are still being investigated. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub, and officials are treating it as a case of drowning. His loved ones and fans continue to mourn the loss of a remarkable actor whose presence will be deeply missed.

