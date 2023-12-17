Matthew Perry’s Tragic Passing Sparks Concerns Over Substance Use

A recent toxicology report has shed light on the cause of actor Matthew Perry’s untimely demise, revealing a lethal combination of ketamine and buprenorphine in his system. However, questions still linger about the circumstances surrounding his drug use, as the report also uncovered the presence of other substances in his home.

Perry, best known for his role in the hit sitcom Friends, was not only taking ketamine and buprenorphine but also engaged in a regimen of testosterone shots. Additionally, he had been consuming Tamoxifen as a means to lose weight and was prescribed antidiabetic medication. Surprisingly, nicotine lollipops were also part of his regular intake.

According to a close female friend of Perry, he exhibited a change in behavior during his final weeks, becoming “angry and mean” after commencing testosterone treatment. This revelation raises questions about the potential psychological effects of hormone therapy.

During the investigation into his death, the medical report documented the presence of multiple medications, both prescribed and over-the-counter, in Perry’s live-in assistant’s bedroom. The assortment included various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy, and breath mints. This inventory highlights the extent of the substances found within his living environment.

Dr. Bankole Johnson, an expert consulted Page Six, expressed concerns about the combination of ketamine and buprenorphine found in Perry’s system. He emphasized the dangers of providing ketamine to someone using buprenorphine, suggesting that recreational drug use may have played a role in Perry’s tragedy.

Despite the presence of ketamine in his system, Perry had openly expressed his dislike for the drug in his 2022 memoir. Describing its effects as being hit in the head with a “giant happy shovel,” he acknowledged the negative aftermath that outweighed any temporary euphoria.

The unsettling details surrounding Matthew Perry’s passing shine a light on the complexities of substance abuse and the potential risks associated with various medications. The investigation into his death serves as a reminder of the importance of proper monitoring and responsible use of prescription drugs.