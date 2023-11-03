New Foundation Established to Support Those Struggling with Addiction in Memory of Matthew Perry

Following the recent passing of actor Matthew Perry at the age of 54, a foundation has been created in his honor. The newly established Matthew Perry Foundation aims to provide support and assistance to individuals dealing with addiction. The foundation’s mission is inspired Perry’s deep commitment to helping others who are struggling with the disease of addiction.

In a statement released the foundation, they express that their goal is to honor Perry’s legacy following his own words and experiences, as well as his passion for making a positive difference in as many lives as possible. Perry himself had expressed his desire to be remembered primarily for his efforts in helping others overcome addiction.

Popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom “Friends,” Perry had been open about his personal battles with drug and alcohol abuse. Following a serious jet ski accident in 1997, he developed an addiction to Vicodin and eventually sought treatment in rehab in 2001. Perry went on to convert his former Malibu residence into a sober living facility called the Perry House, which functioned until 2015.

The Matthew Perry Foundation is sponsored and managed the National Philanthropic Trust, a prominent public charity recognized for its work in donor-advised funds and its contribution of over $49 billion in fundraising throughout its existence.

To learn more about the Matthew Perry Foundation and to make donations in support of its cause, please visit their official website.

