Matthew Perry’s Autopsy Report Reveals Tragic Cause of Death

Summary: The latest autopsy report on the late actor Matthew Perry has unveiled that he passed away in October due to the acute effects of ketamine. Perry had openly discussed his experiences with the drug in his memoir, shedding light on a difficult period in his life. Despite being sober for 19 months leading up to his death, the presence of ketamine in his system raises questions about its source.

Matthew Perry, known for his role in the popular TV show “Friends,” provided insight into his encounters with ketamine in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.” The actor detailed his time in a Swiss rehab clinic during the pandemic, where he received ketamine infusions. Perry described the anesthetic as a “giant exhale” and revealed that he would undergo the treatment blindfolded while listening to music, often feeling a sense of disassociation that made him think he was dying.

While ketamine is currently used for pain relief and depression treatment, Perry’s description of it as a street drug in the 1980s indicates its recreational use. The autopsy report suggests that the ketamine found in Perry’s system was more likely for recreational purposes, although the source remains unclear.

Despite his battle with addiction, Perry had managed to maintain sobriety for 19 months prior to his passing. However, the presence of ketamine in his system raises questions about whether he was able to fully overcome his struggles.

In conclusion, the autopsy report revealing the cause of Matthew Perry’s death highlights the tragic impact of ketamine on his life. It serves as a reminder of the challenges individuals face in their journey towards recovery and the complexity of addiction.