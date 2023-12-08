Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Still Undetermined as Medical Examiners Continue Investigation

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, passed away at his Los Angeles home in October at the age of 54. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office has been investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but details have been scarce.

Initial reports suggested that Perry may have drowned in a hot tub, while others mentioned a cardiac arrest. However, no evidence of foul play or drugs were found at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, and it may take several months before a cause of death is determined.

Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction, including alcohol and prescription medication. In his memoir, he revealed that he had spent $9 million on trying to get sober. In 2018, he faced a near-fatal health crisis when his colon ruptured due to opioid abuse. He survived but spent two weeks in a coma and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

Friends creator Marta Kauffman recently revealed that she had spoken to Perry just two weeks before his death and that he seemed to be in a “really good place” and sober. However, the exact circumstances leading to his death remain a mystery.

Medical examiners are conducting a thorough forensic pathology examination in Perry’s case. They are investigating the scene of his death, looking for any potential factors that may have contributed to his passing. This includes examining the equipment and environment where Perry was found.

The examiners will also perform an autopsy on Perry’s body, looking for any internal or external findings that could provide clues about the cause of death. Biological specimens will be collected and sent for toxicology analyses to determine if any substances were present in his system.

Toxicology reports often take a significant amount of time, and it could be weeks or even months before the results are available. Additionally, the pathologist may request histology studies to gain further insights into Perry’s health at the time of death.

As the investigation continues, fans and loved ones of Matthew Perry anxiously await answers. The medical examiner’s office will release a determination once all the necessary tests and analyses have been completed.