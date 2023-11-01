New Title: The Mystery Surrounding Matthew Perry’s Untimely Death

Law enforcement sources have recently revealed that initial tests conducted on actor Matthew Perry indicate that his death was not a result of a fentanyl or meth overdose. However, more comprehensive toxicology tests are still underway to determine if any other illegal substances were present in his system, and whether the levels of any prescription medications were potentially harmful.

It is important to note that the results of these tests may take approximately 4-6 months to be returned, and only then will the coroner be able to determine the cause and manner of Perry’s death. Despite this ongoing investigation, it has been confirmed that the prescription drugs found in Perry’s house were all legally prescribed to him for various ailments, and were stored in proper bottles.

In the event that any illicit substances are discovered in Perry’s autopsy results, the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) will continue its investigation. Initially, the involvement of RHD puzzled many, especially since there is currently no evidence of foul play. However, it is common for detectives from this division to lead high-profile cases due to their extensive experience and resources.

As previously reported, Perry was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home after participating in a game of pickleball at Riviera Country Club. While it appears that drowning may have been the cause of death, the official word will only come from the coroner once all testing and analysis are complete.

FAQ:

Q: Was Matthew Perry’s death caused a fentanyl or meth overdose?

A: Initial tests indicate that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system. However, further tests are being conducted to determine the presence of any other illegal substances or potentially harmful levels of prescription medication.

Q: What will the coroner determine?

A: The coroner will determine the cause and manner of Matthew Perry’s death once all the necessary tests and analyses are completed.

Q: Were the prescription drugs found in Perry’s house illegal?

A: No, the prescription drugs discovered were all legally prescribed to Perry for his various ailments and were stored in the correct containers.

Q: Why is the Robbery Homicide Division investigating?

A: The Robbery Homicide Division often takes the lead on high-profile cases due to its experience and dedicated resources, even in cases where there is currently no evidence of foul play.