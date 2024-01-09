Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Middle Child Turns 14!

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ daughter, Vida, has reached a major milestone as she turned 14 years old. The couple celebrated her birthday with sweet photos and heartfelt messages on social media. In one of the photos, Vida looked adorable standing in a beautiful field, while in another, she posed against the horizon, rocking fun tie-dyed pants.

Matthew took to Instagram to share these precious moments, expressing his love and admiration for his daughter. He even explained that the delay in posting was due to his phone flying out of his pocket during a roller coaster ride at Vida’s birthday celebration. It seems like the family had quite an adventure!

While Vida doesn’t have her own Instagram account just yet, her older brother Levi will be gaining access to social media for his 15th birthday. Matthew and Camila have carefully prepared Levi for this step, educating him about the potential pitfalls and guiding him through the process. The family believes that Levi is now mature enough to share his own story.

Levi didn’t miss the chance to wish Vida a happy birthday himself. He posted a photo of their roller coaster adventure at Six Flags, with both siblings captured mid-scream and Vida’s hands raised high in the air. Levi managed to maintain his cool despite the thrilling drop.

In addition to Vida and Levi, Matthew and Camila are also proud parents to their youngest son, Livingston, who turned 11 last December. Matthew shared a heartfelt message dedicated to him, expressing his love and joy in watching him grow.

As the McConaughey-Alves children continue to grow, it's clear that their parents are cherishing every moment and celebrating each milestone.