TikTok Star Released After Arrest Over Impersonating a Doctor Allegations

A popular TikTok star, Matthew Lani from South Africa, has been released after his arrest on allegations of impersonating a doctor. Lani had gained a significant following on TikTok sharing medical advice and selling medication online. However, his arrest came after he attempted to enter a hospital wearing a surgical mask and stethoscope.

Despite the initial arrest, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has stated that they have found “no evidence” to charge Lani with impersonating a doctor or misrepresentation. This does not necessarily mean he is entirely cleared of any wrongdoing. The NPA has ordered further investigations and will decide on potential criminal proceedings based on the results.

The Gauteng province’s department of health has accused Lani of curating misleading content posing as a qualified doctor at Johannesburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital. However, Lani’s lawyer argues that his client was merely providing entertainment and did not actually consult as a doctor. As a result, they believe there is no case against him.

Lani had garnered a substantial following on TikTok, with nearly 300,000 followers before his account was closed. He then started a new account, which has already amassed over 50,000 followers.

Interestingly, Lani’s arrest comes after questions arose regarding his qualifications. He claimed to have obtained a medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand, but the institution denies this claim. In fact, the Department of Education has stated that Lani does not even hold a school-leaving certificate. Dr. Sanele Zingelwa, a legitimate medical intern, has filed a criminal case against Lani for fraud after he attempted to use Zingelwa’s name to mislead authorities.

Lani is not the first person in South Africa to be arrested for impersonating a doctor. The Ministry of Health reports that there have been approximately 124 such arrests in the past three years.

Overall, the case of Matthew Lani highlights the potential dangers of misinformation and the need for proper verification when it comes to medical advice on social media platforms like TikTok.

