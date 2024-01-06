Texas Couple Found Fatally Shot; Arrest Made in Suspected Drug Deal Gone Wrong

A tragic incident unfolded in Texas when a 22-year-old drug dealer, Matthew Guerra, and his 9-month pregnant girlfriend, Savanah Soto, were discovered fatally shot. Their alleged killer, Christopher Preciado, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder. However, his claim of self-defense has been questioned police due to the nature of the victims’ wounds.

According to police records, Christopher Preciado confessed to killing the couple inside Guerra’s car during what was supposed to be a drug deal. Preciado stated that Guerra had pulled out a weapon, leading to a struggle where Preciado ultimately shot Guerra and Soto. However, investigators have found inconsistencies in Preciado’s story, citing the headshot wounds suffered the victims.

The involvement of Christopher Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, has further complicated the case. He has been arrested and is facing charges of abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping to move the bodies of Guerra, Soto, and their unborn child.

It has been revealed that Guerra had been showcasing his ill-gotten gains on social media, specifically flaunting the cash he made from selling drugs. Guerra’s family believes that this display of wealth made him a target, leading to the tragic outcome. A surveillance video released the police shows two men at the crime scene, with one seen wiping down the car’s door before both suspects fled.

The investigation took a crucial turn when Soto’s cellphone was found alongside her body, allowing the police to trace it back to the crime scene. This led them to the residence of the Preciados, where Ramon Preciado cooperated with investigators.

Christopher Preciado has been indicted for capital murder, while his father is facing charges of abuse of a corpse. The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges in connection with the case. As the investigation continues, the motive behind the killings and the full details of what transpired in that ill-fated drug deal remain to be determined.