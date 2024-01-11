Deepfake Dilemma: High Court Grants Time to Government to Respond

The Delhi High Court has granted the Centre additional time to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the issue of deepfakes. Deepfakes refer to manipulated videos or images created using artificial intelligence-powered software, which make it appear as though individuals are saying or doing things they did not.

The court, headed Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora, emphasized that the matter has significant dimensions and believed that the Union of India should be responsible for formulating rules on the issue. The bench stated, “Let the UoI apply its mind first.”

Previously, the court had requested the Centre to state its stance on the PIL against deepfakes and the unregulated use of AI. The government’s legal counsel requested an extension to file the response, to which the bench granted two weeks. A further hearing is scheduled for February 19.

The court acknowledged that technology cannot be easily controlled and that the matter involves complex technology that requires careful deliberation the government. While recognizing the positive uses of deepfake technology, the court stressed that only the government, with its available resources, can address the issue effectively.

The petitioner, represented advocate Manohar Lal, argued that technological advancements are outpacing legal regulations, and urged the court to direct the Centre to identify and block websites that provide access to deepfakes. The petitioner highlighted recent instances of deepfake misuse, including an incident involving actor Rashmika Mandanna.

As the deepfake phenomenon continues to raise concerns about misinformation and infringement of fundamental rights, the court’s decision underlines the need for appropriate regulations to govern artificial intelligence and its potential challenges.