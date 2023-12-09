Mattel Launches New Barbie to Celebrate Late Indigenous Chief, Spelling Error on Box Stirs Controversy

A new Barbie doll has been introduced Mattel as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, with the intention of paying tribute to a distinguished late chief of an indigenous tribe. However, the doll’s packaging has become a subject of controversy due to a spelling mistake. Instead of the word “Cherokee,” the box mistakenly says “chicken.”

The doll is modeled after Wilma Mankiller, the former chief of the Cherokee Nation who served from 1985 to 1995. Mankiller, known for her advocacy in education and healthcare, was the first woman principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. While some people appreciate the effort to honor Mankiller’s legacy, others feel that the doll lacks authentic representation.

According to Regina Thompson, a Cherokee woman, the misspelling on the box undermines the significance of Mankiller’s name being associated with the doll. Thompson expressed her disappointment, stating, “Nothing about that doll is Wilma, nothing.”

The Cherokee Nation, while expressing appreciation for the tribute, voiced regret that Mattel did not consult the tribe during the design process. They noted that the error on the packaging does not diminish the importance of having a tribute to Mankiller, but it highlights the missed opportunity for accurate representation and collaboration.

The controversy also extends to the lack of indigenous symbols and traditional moccasins on the doll. Some individuals believe that incorporating these details would have been more respectful and authentic to Mankiller’s heritage.

Mattel did not directly consult Mankiller’s surviving daughter, Felicia Olaya, although they did consult her husband, who leads Mankiller’s estate. Olaya expressed her frustration at not being informed about the doll beforehand but stated that she has no objections to honoring her mother in various ways.

Neither Mattel nor representatives from the Cherokee Nation have provided further comments on the matter. The doll’s release has sparked a discussion about the importance of accurate representation and consultation with communities when creating tributes to cultural figures.