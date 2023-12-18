Controversy Surrounding New Barbie Doll Honoring Wilma Mankiller

A new Barbie doll modeled after Wilma Mankiller, the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation, has received mixed reactions from the community. The doll, part of the “Inspiring Women” series Mattel, was unveiled at an event in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, commemorating Mankiller’s historic election as chief in 1985.

While some tribal citizens hailed the Barbie doll as a thoughtful representation, others expressed disappointment over its inaccuracies. The doll depicts Mankiller with dark hair, donning a turquoise dress, and carrying a basket. Although Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. acknowledged the doll’s overall portrayal as well done, some community members criticized the authenticity of the doll’s basket, claiming it was not accurately Cherokee.

But it wasn’t just the doll that sparked controversy. The packaging of the doll also raised concerns. The package displayed the wrong syllabary, misrepresenting the Cherokee language. Instead of reading “Cherokee Nation,” the incorrect syllabary translated it to “Chicken Nation.” This mistake deeply disappointed the Cherokee community, as it wouldn’t have taken much effort to avoid such an error.

Additionally, the packaging referred to the tribe as “Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma,” deviating from the tribe’s official name, Cherokee Nation, as stated in their treaties with the federal government. The executive director of the American Indian Resource Center, Pamela Iron, expressed disappointment regarding the packaging errors.

The Cherokee Nation was not directly consulted during the designing process of the Barbie doll, which Chief Hoskin found regrettable. However, after the initial criticism, Mattel engaged in constructive conversations with the Cherokee Nation and expressed regret for overlooking their input.

Despite the controversy, Mankiller’s widower, Charlie Soap, who was involved in the design process, voiced confidence that the decisions made would have pleased Mankiller herself. During her tenure as chief from 1985 to 1995, Mankiller focused on various important issues, including education, housing, healthcare, and women’s rights. Her achievements were celebrated at the event, overshadowing the packaging mistakes surrounding the Barbie doll.

The future of the incorrect packaging is uncertain, but Mattel has stated that they are discussing possible solutions. Overall, despite the controversy and criticism, the release of the Wilma Mankiller Barbie doll still holds significance, providing young girls with the opportunity to play with an Indigenous role model.